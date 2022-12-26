How Godrej and Boyce uses AI to future-proof its furniture business

To market this new concept, the company has taken a digital heavy approach. Godrej's been utilising social media and SEO-based marketing for this particular facility. "A lot of programmatic marketing was done to promote this initiative. We had databases for consumers who frequented our various stores, and we also reached out to them directly. We are also doing a lot of programmatic marketing, where we essentially target the consumer on the basis of their needs and interest levels. We have also been using programmatic advertising to effectively target consumers and businesses like Godrej Interio and Godrej Appliances have been experiencing great results," he said.

