How LS Digital’s tech stack bridges AI adoption gaps for brands

LS Digital, an Indian integrated digital business transformation company, recently introduced its AI Marketing Stack, a comprehensive offering that integrates artificial intelligence into every marketing service.

This initiative positions AI as a default across all services, enabling marketers to access cutting-edge tools that deliver insights, optimise strategies, and lead in an AI-driven era.

Prasad Shejale, founder and CEO, LS Digital, highlights the growing importance of AI in marketing. "The speed at which AI is advancing is incredible, but with that comes pressure on businesses. Many marketers struggle with questions such as, Where do I start? How do I measure ROI? And what if my competition adopts AI faster?" he says.

Recognising this uncertainty, Shejale and his team engaged with businesses to understand their challenges.

"We spoke to businesses and realised they need guidance on integrating AI, even in small steps. So, we built a structured AI stack to support marketers on this journey. It’s not just a website—it’s a complete suite of products and services that cater to different industries based on their level of digital maturity," he explains.

Venugopal Ganganna, co-founder and CIO, LS Digital, emphasises its practical applications. "Our goal is to simplify AI for marketers. CMOs, digital heads, media planners, and creative teams want to work faster, more efficiently, and with better results," he says.

He further explains that the AI Stack is built around three core pillars:

Research and Insight s – Extracting valuable consumer, category, and competitive insights from vast amounts of digital data.

Generative AI – Using AI-driven insights to create high-quality, effective marketing content.

Predictive AI – Anticipating business outcomes based on AI-driven strategies and past trends.

By structuring AI adoption in this way, the AI Stack aims to make AI more accessible and actionable for marketers. "We want to tell marketers: AI is not overwhelming if you approach it the right way. We’ve removed the barriers—come adopt it and see the impact," Ganganna adds.

As hyper-personalisation becomes a key driver in marketing, businesses are faced with the challenge of leveraging AI while maintaining ethical data practices.

Ganganna explains that hyper-personalisation extends far beyond targeted ad creatives. "Many think of hyper-personalisation only in terms of ad creatives, but it starts much earlier—with ethical data intelligence," he says.

To achieve this balance, LS Digital’s AI stack is built on three key principles:

GDPR-compliant , anonymised data to protect consumer privacy.

Transparent AI-driven decision-making that eliminates black-box algorithms.

Controlled data usage within secure environments, ensuring responsible AI applications.

AI adoption and the future of marketing

As AI adoption accelerates, LS Digital anticipates both opportunities and challenges. "The challenge of being first is always education and adoption. But we’re already seeing a strong response—AI-related services contribute 5-7% of our revenue today, which we expect to reach 15-20% this year," Ganganna reveals.

Looking ahead, he predicts a sharp rise in AI-driven marketing. "In 2025, 70-80% of marketers will use AI for research and creative generation. Over the next 18 months, AI-powered predictions will become mainstream. The next frontier is 'Agentic AI', where AI autonomously executes entire marketing workflows."

For LS Digital, the AI Stack is not just a tool but a long-term strategic investment. Prasad Shejale believes AI’s impact on marketing will be swift and transformative. "AI is no longer a choice—it’s the default. Just like digital marketing took a decade to dominate, AI will revolutionise marketing in two years," he asserts.

To stay ahead, LS Digital is committed to continuous innovation. "We’re heavily invested in keeping brands ahead. Our AI stack is continuously evolving, adding new capabilities every two weeks. The brands that adopt AI today will define the future of marketing," Shejale conveys.