How new-age and traditional news platforms are cracking monetisation in the digital era

“Platforms that are well funded, can actually focus on creating their own ecosystems. However, we are relying a lot on apps like YouTube and Facebook that take away almost 55% of our revenue. If we make our own platform, which we have, the traffic is not great because we are not a platform company, but a content company. It is essential for us to have a platform, but from a revenue standpoint, it is not feasible at this point in time to make good revenue out of it. We are more focused on reaching the audience with our content. Our product is our content.”