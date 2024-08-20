HOWL Digital secures BSE's digital marketing mandate

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The agency will drive a digital strategy to educate new investors on BSE's safety and regulations through social media, content, and SEO.
HOWL Digital, a digital marketing agency, announces that it has been awarded the digital marketing mandate for BSE, Asia’s oldest stock exchange, with a legacy spanning 150 years.
Following a competitive selection process, BSE has chosen HOWL Digital as its marketing agency partner to transform the company and build on its legacy, making it relevant and contemporary for a younger audience.
The goal of this strategic partnership is to inform new investors about the various protection measures that have been implemented to ensure their safety and security in the investment landscape. In addition to this, the partnership also aims to increase awareness about BSE among both new and existing users, thereby helping to expand the user base.
"We are honoured to partner with the BSE Ltd. in this pivotal initiative. Our goal is to leverage our expertise in the BFSI space to amplify BSE’s presence in the market. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to driving impactful and meaningful change through strategic digital communication," said Tufayl Merchant, co- founder and business director at HOWL Digital.
Through this collaboration, HOWL Digital will deploy a comprehensive digital marketing strategy that includes social media marketing, content creation, targeted campaigns, educational content and SEO to advise budding investors on safety measures and regulatory protections provided by BSE.