Hyperlocal e-commerce shoppers will increase by 52% to reach 214 million by 2022-end: WATInsights

It is important to note that the hyperlocal approach enables brands to reach out to their target customers directly, removing the middlemen and retail stores, as a part of the traditional business model. This provides customers with a better shopping experience, as it offers convenience and quick delivery, especially in the areas of logistics, food, pharmaceutical and groceries. Some examples of hyperlocal commerce include Dunzo, 1mg, UrbanCompany, BigBasket, to name a few.