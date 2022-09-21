Hypothesis to organise the $100 billion+ creator economy and streamline influencer marketing

‘Hypothesis’ for brands and agencies

● It streamlines influencer marketing processes by bringing influencer discovery, outreach and analytics under one umbrella. This enables brands and agencies to take proactive and smarter decisions using data-rich social prediction engines that provide actionable insights into their campaign performance, audience and creator persona.

● The campaign performance forecast eliminates guesswork, allowing accurate estimation of metrics, recommending a budget range to plan campaigns with a clear understanding of expected results and optimisation based on campaign objectives.

● Hypothesis’ intelligent campaign designer utilises pattern recognition, giving them automated creator and content recommendations.

● Its interactive analysis module allows granular tracking of each content type and tagged format, allowing them to optimise their campaign ROI most efficiently.