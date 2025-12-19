IAB Tech Lab releases CTV ad format portfolio

IAB Tech Lab has announced the release of a new CTV Ad Portfolio alongside an updated Guide to Programmatic CTV. The documents are open for public comment until 31 January 2026.

The CTV Ad Portfolio outlines six core connected TV ad formats: Pause, Menu, Screensaver, In Scene, Squeeze backs and Overlays. These formats are based on more than 100 submissions gathered through the Ad Format Hero initiative, which invited real-world CTV ad format examples from across the industry.

Alongside this, the updated Guide to Programmatic CTV provides technical guidance on how these formats can be transacted more consistently through programmatic buying. The update includes revised OpenRTB support for Pause and Menu formats, which were prioritised by the industry working group.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen the CTV marketplace explode, and the industry has been asking for clear, practical guidance to keep up,” said Anthony Katsur, CEO, IAB Tech Lab. “What we heard again and again was that publishers, buyers, and platforms needed a common language for emerging CTV formats, and a way to streamline how these formats are traded. This portfolio and guidance update are really about meeting that need and helping accelerate growth in the space.”

The organisation said the aim of standardising CTV ad formats is to address issues related to inconsistent implementation across platforms. According to IAB Tech Lab, unifying format definitions and required attributes could help reduce creative rendering errors, duplicative production work and operational complexity for publishers and advertisers.

Industry executives have commented on the release: “Clear standards like this make it so much easier for everyone to scale new CTV formats,” said Ken Weiner, CTO, GumGum. “It’s a simple change that will make a big difference in day-to-day execution.”

“Interoperability is essential to unlocking the full potential of CTV,” said Gianluca Milano, Ad Experience Product at Disney. “These new standards will benefit the entire ecosystem by establishing a consistent framework for advanced ad formats to scale across platforms and buying channels, empowering advertisers with captivating and engaging experiences.”

“At NBCUniversal, we are committed to delivering premium content and cutting-edge technology that connects brands with highly engaged audiences in the most efficient, effective way,” said Ryan McConville, EVP, chief product officer, Advertising Products & Solutions, NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships. “Creating a consistent standard across CTV environments help advance that mission, making it easier for advertisers of all sizes to access premium video and drive real business impact.”

The public comment process for both the CTV Ad Portfolio and the updated Guide to Programmatic CTV will remain open until 31 January 2026.