IAB Tech Lab releases in-depth analysis of Google's Privacy Sandbox for public comment

For instance:

● Essential event-based metrics: Essential event-based impression and click counting are only temporarily supported, later moving to aggregated reporting. Bid loss analysis is impossible, making revenue reconciliation and troubleshooting extremely difficult.

● Brand safety concerns: The landscape introduces brand safety concerns, prompting advertisers to navigate potential threats to the integrity of their advertisements and ensuring alignment with desired contexts and values.

● On-browser computing implications: Google's implementation of an ad exchange and ad server within the Chrome browser necessitates significant re-tooling of the programmatic advertising ecosystem. This affects addressability, reporting mechanisms, ad rendering processes, bidding decisioning capabilities, and concerns around scaling the Privacy Sandbox as it ramps, challenging publishers and advertisers to innovate within these limitations.

● Lack of consideration for commercial requirements: With Chrome acting as an active participant in a financial transaction (the ad auction) and delivery of goods (serving the ad), it poses great concern if Privacy Sandbox neglects legal and business requirements. Failure to incorporate these considerations can result in legal penalties and loss of trust from customers and partners.