IAS extends Brand Safety and Suitability metrics to YouTube's Performance Max and Demand Gen campaigns

Performance Max is Google’s latest campaign type, enabling advertisers to access all Google Ads inventory through a single, unified campaign. Advertisers who adopt Performance Max see an average increase of 27% more conversions or value at a similar CPA/ROAS, even when they’re already using broad match and Smart Bidding in their Search campaigns. (Source: Google Data, Global, Ads, October – November 2023. ) This campaign type simplifies the advertising process by eliminating the need to manage multiple campaigns, allowing advertisers to reach their goals more efficiently across the entire Google Network.