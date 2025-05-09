IAS launches brand safety solution for Google SPN

Integral Ad Science, a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, announced the launch of the IAS Pre-Screen Brand Safety Solution for Search Partner Network (SPN). IAS will now drive performance and protection across SPN by providing advertisers with greater control over their advertising investments before their ads are shown across SPN.

SPN inventory consists of search-related websites and apps that enable advertisers to drive reach and conversions across mobile and desktop. IAS’s solution allows advertisers to automatically exclude search partner sites aligned to industry-standard safety and suitability definitions across the entire SPN domain list.

“This expansion builds on our partnership with Google to provide global advertisers continued access to independent and trusted, third-party measurement and optimisation solutions,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. “IAS is committed to providing brands with greater transparency no matter where their digital media investments are being spent so they can confidently scale their campaigns across all channels and devices.”

IAS provides SPN advertisers with:

Trusted Third-Party Control: IAS Pre-Screen Brand Safety Solution is based on 12 industry-aligned standards. Weekly updates ensure domains are regularly filtered out to drive brand safety and suitability across SPN inventory.

Comprehensive Global Coverage: Drive performance with IAS across the Google ecosystem, including YouTube, Google Video Partners, and now Search Partner Network.

Support Across Campaign Types: Advertisers can utilize IAS’s exclusion lists across all campaign types with SPN inventory, i.e. Search, Standard Shopping, Apps, and Performance Max campaign types.

Paired with Google’s established brand safety protections for SPN, IAS’s solution will provide advertisers with an additional independent layer of trusted third-party transparency and proactive control. The launch of IAS Pre-Screen Brand Safety Solution for SPN is the latest expansion of IAS’s longstanding collaboration with Google.

In 2024, IAS launched IAS Optimisation for YouTube to maximise contextual suitability for advertisers across YouTube through enhanced pre-screen suitability controls. Previously, IAS announced the expansion of its industry-leading Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement product for YouTube to include reporting for Performance Max and Demand Gen campaigns, and just prior, the launch of IAS Curation with Google Ad Manager.