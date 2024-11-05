IAS teams up with Google Ad Manager for source level ad curation

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has launched IAS Curation in partnership with Google Ad Manager, enabling programmatic buyers to access deal-based inventory curation at the source. The offering is designed to meet key advertiser benchmarks in context, brand safety, and viewability, improving ad performance at scale.

Advertisment

IAS Curation empowers advertisers with actionable data to activate avoidance and contextual targeting strategies across media buys at scale for Google Ad Manager. To maximise brand suitability, advertisers are able to consolidate bidding on high quality inventory and precisely target contextually relevant content to drive efficiency for their ad buys. IAS’s predictive science pre-screens pages and categorises them, enabling brands to identify inventory most desirable while avoiding content that is unsuitable.

“Brand suitability and contextual relevance are top priorities for programmatic buyers who are looking to avoid wasting ad spend on poor quality inventory such as MFA or ad clutter,” said Srishti Gupta, chief product officer, IAS. “IAS Curation gives programmatic buyers on Google Ad Manager a way to elevate their supply strategy and efficiently maximise returns on their media investments through AI-driven optimisation.”

IAS Curation for Google Ad Manager offers global advertisers customisable inventory options that integrate IAS’s enrichment tools for programmatic campaigns. Advertisers can apply IAS’s contextual classification, powered by natural language processing, to target relevant, high-quality content while avoiding unsuitable content for their brand. Additionally, advertisers benefit from features like contextual avoidance, brand safety and suitability checks, and MFA (made-for-advertising) filtration. These controls help reduce ad waste and maximise ROI by delivering inventory that meets quality standards even before it reaches the bidder, using IAS’s AI-driven measurement and optimisation capabilities.