News publishers deserve fair pay from Big Tech: I&B Minister Vaishnaw

Speaking on National Press Day at the Press Council of India, I&B minister Vaishnaw emphasised the need to address these issues - fair pay and compensation, algorithmic bias, and fake news - to support traditional journalism, according to media reports.

As reported by The Times of India (TOI), Vaishnaw criticised the unequal bargaining power of digital platforms, which he claimed has undermined the substantial investment in traditional journalism—including journalist training, editorial processes, and content verification.

According to the Hindustan Times (HT), Vaishnaw also argued that conventional media should be "suitably compensated" for the content it produces, which is achieved through rigorous investments in journalist training, editorial oversight, fact-checking, and content responsibility.

The minister called for a balanced approach to ensure the viability of traditional media while holding digital platforms accountable for the content they disseminate. "It's time for a collective effort to redefine these provisions and safeguard the future of journalism," he stated.