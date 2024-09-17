Illustrake bags digital mandate for Overlays Clothing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Illustrake, a full-stack D2C enabler, has won the digital mandate for Overlays Clothing, the fashion brand founded by Shlok Srivastava. Overlays Clothing is known for its trendy and comfortable clothing line designed to cater to diverse fashion needs across India.
The partnership aims to amplify Overlays Clothing's digital presence and reach a broader audience. Illustrake will leverage its expertise in creating ad content tailored to various demographics, enhancing the brand’s visibility across multiple digital platforms. With a focus on ideation, execution, and innovative digital strategies, the collaboration is set to elevate Overlays Clothing's market presence. Illustrake plans to develop a cohesive digital campaign strategy that aligns with the brand’s ethos while reaching its target audience more effectively.
Mihir Gadhvi, founder and CEO of Illustrake, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Overlays Clothing. Having previously worked in this category, we have gained insights into the market dynamics, and we are ready to position the brand for its target audience in a way that resonates with their preferences."
Muskan Singhaniya, brand manager at Overlays Clothing, also expressed optimism about the collaboration. She said, "In today's digital age, a strong online presence is crucial for any brand. We are confident that Illustrake’s expertise will help us reach new heights by connecting with our audience in innovative ways. This partnership is a significant step forward for Overlays Clothing as we look to strengthen our brand's digital footprint and engage with customers on a more personal level."
With this new collaboration, Illustrake and Overlays Clothing are set to embark on a journey to reshape the brand's digital narrative, making fashion accessible and appealing to a wider audience across India.