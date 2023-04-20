India leads in digital ad spending with 22%: Kantar

Biswapriya Bhattacharya, director, B2B & Technology, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said, “The growth of the digitally connected consumers is also leading to the emergence and growth of digitally engaged MSMEs. They are empowering and enabling innovative growth in multiple areas like commerce & transaction, marketing & communication, productivity & efficiency enhancement, entertainment, etc. The collective thrust of the digitally connected consumers and the digitally enabled MSMEs, coupled with strong ecosystem enablers like the 5G, ONDC, AI, etc. will be critical to India achieving its goal of creating a USD 1 Trillion digital economy.”

Key Findings:

At 338 million online payment users and 62 billion Digital transactions, India is poised to go cashless.

It is predicted that by 2025 India will have at least 900 Mn internet.

At 22%, India leads in digital ad spends, ahead of the UK (9.3%), US (10%), Australia (5.8%), France (11%) and China (3.3%).

Digital touchpoint impact clocks a steady growth from 2017-18 (36%) to 41 % in 2019 and 49 % in 2020-21.

The minority of touchpoints deliver the majority of impact (20% touchpoints shows an impact of 80%). Brands should do fewer things, but do them excellently.

1/3rd consumers are buying from social platforms which will only accelerate - 77 Mn Online Shoppers buy through social commerce platforms in India 2021

1/4th consumers follow influencers on social media platforms, of these 40% follow more than 5 influencers. Average number of influencers followed is 7.5

Digital is more effective when content is customized for the environment. Integrated campaigns with customized creative records 67% Impact

D2C ecosystem is at an inflection point of rapid growth in India. These brands are driving the growth of online shopping in India.

The revenue of D2C brands in FY2022 is to the tune of $4 Bn. The addressable market size for D2C brands in 2025 is predicted at $100 Bn+

125 Mn shoppers have been added in the last three years. 80 Mn shoppers are expected to be added by 2025.

531 Mn are active social media users of which 52% are millennials. This is predicted to touch 600 Mn by 2025.

Summarising the key learnings, Soumya Mohanty added, “Without getting into the debate of brand building and performance marketing, brands should embrace the nature of each platform and touchpoints within that while remaining meaningfully different. What digital gives us is the ability to be even more relevant in context.”