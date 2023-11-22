Indian brands lag in generative AI adoption despite high employee utilisation : Adobe Reserach

According to recent research from Adobe, Indian brands are placing a high priority on enhancing customer experiences in order to stimulate growth. The study reveals that a majority of organisations are reducing their marketing and customer experience budgets, with 42% having already done so and an additional 37% planning to do so within the next year. In light of this, brands are actively seeking ways to improve efficiency by implementing technology solutions that streamline workflows (70%) and utilize generative artificial intelligence (59%). However, the research indicates that the formal implementation of generative AI in business operations is not keeping pace with the demand from consumers and the usage by employees.