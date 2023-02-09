Indians tap into search to strike a balance b/w online convenience and real-world experiences: Google Year In Search Report 2022

Blending the best of both worlds

In several sets of contrasting queries, the year saw people successfully merging the online with the offline to create a seamless continuum of convenience and a sense of being back in control. As interest in in-person events rose substantially with queries for ‘movie in theater’ rising 220% and ‘live concert’ growing by 80%, so did searches for ‘OTT release’ by 380%. Sporting events remained top of mind with queries on ‘cricket match ticket’ growing by 170% and ‘Fifa world cup ticket’ by over 140%. Having become adept at the hybrid lifestyle, people are using digital services to make their lives easier, and free up time they save to enjoy offline experiences that they most missed in the prolonged pandemic period. Their need to simplify their lives saw searches for ‘instant delivery’ growing by over 180% and in ‘e-wallet’ by over 40%.