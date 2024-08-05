Infibeam Avenues to acquire 54% stake in Rediff.com

Gujarat-based Infibeam Avenues announced that it has agreed to acquire a 54% stake in Rediff.com. This marks the beginning of its consumer-facing digital financial service as an aggregator. Infibeam plans to synergize its various digital payment services, platform business offerings, and AI solutions with Rediff.com’s services, creating a comprehensive digital environment where financial transactions and content consumption coexist. This integration is expected to enhance user engagement and open new revenue streams.