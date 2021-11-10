Instagram launches two campaigns to help young people be safe online

The ‘Safe Stree’ and 'My Kanoon' campaigns will spread awareness about the platform’s safety features, and will apprise people about their legal rights.
With the aim of helping young people to be safe online, Instagram has rolled out two campaigns - ‘Safe Stree’ and ‘My Kanoon’. The former will spread awareness about the safety features available on the platform. The latter will inform people about the legal rights and protection available to them. These campaigns will feature a diverse set of creators, appearing in multilingual content, to help young people across India.
Commenting on these initiatives, Madhu Sirohi, head of policy programs and outreach, Facebook India, said, “Young people in India use Instagram to safely express themselves. While we continue to innovate with our product, we also wanted to create awareness locally about the way our community can feel safe online.”
“With ‘Safe Stree’ and ‘My Kanoon’, we’re respectively doing that, by scaling awareness about our safety features, and informing young people about the rights and protections available to them under the law. We’re thankful to our partners - Yuvaa and Pink Legal, and Nyayaa and We The Young - for their partnership in this endeavour.”
‘Safe Stree’
In partnership with Yuvaa, a youth media and insights company, and Pink Legal, a platform to understand women’s rights and laws, ‘Safe Stree’ will challenge gender stereotypes and create a safer and kinder online space for women.
The month-long campaign will unfold in two parts. First, a six-part training program for creators on ways to build more inclusive spaces online. Second, a content series on Reels, highlighting safety features available for women on Instagram.
A total of 30 reels will be published in this series by a diverse set of six creators, including Amritha Suressh, Poornima Ravi, Antara Naina Roy Majumder, Tanya Appachu, Maitrayanee Mahanta and Samruddhi Patil, in their own native languages.
‘My Kanoon’
In partnership with Nyayaa, an open access legal information platform, and We The Young, a youth media organisation showcasing stories of young Indians, ‘My Kanoon’ will simplify and explain the laws to young people. Along with Instagram’s safety controls, this will equip them and their caregivers to take informed legal action, etc.
The campaign is build on the insight that lack of awareness and information is a hindrance to young people when they need legal assistance. The three-month-long campaign will have over 50 pieces of short and long form content by young content creators on topics ranging from online violence, bullying and harassment, child sexual abuse and children in conflict with the law.
These campaigns are the latest in the series of content-led initiatives from Instagram, happening on an ongoing basis, to help foster a safe and supportive environment on the platform. Back in September, Instagram launched #DekhoPoochoSuno campaign, in partnership with Terribly Tiny Tales and the Suicide Prevention India Foundation (SPIF).
Need a full service agency for your project? Choose among 70 such agencies on afaqs! Marketplace now. Click here.