Instagram to allow uninterrupted longer Stories 

Instagram is rolling out the ability for users to upload Stories upto 60 seconds long. With this, videos longer than 15 seconds won’t be broken up into segments. The company began testing the change late last year and has now rolled it out to all users worldwide, reports TechCrunch.
The change will allow users to post uninterrupted Stories and viewers will also no longer have to continually tap to get through a long video that they may not actually want to see.
With this users now have two options when it comes to posting a 60-second video - Stories and Reels.
In June, the company increased the time limit for Reels up to 90 seconds, up from the previous 60 second-limit. Instagram also recently made a system change that sees new video posts that are shorter than 15 minutes being automatically shared as Reels.
Instagram head Adam Mosseri had said that the company would double down on video in 2022. He even hinted that Instagram would consolidate all of its video products around Reels and continue to grow the short-form product.