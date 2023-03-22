Integral Ad Science collaborates with Netflix on its Ad verification programme

The Netflix IAS verification programme is currently active across all platforms and in all 12 countries.
Integral Ad Science, an AdTech company has collaborated with Netflix on its Ad verification programme. With the help of the partnerships, the new ad-supported plan will be able to supply advertisers with crucial verification indicators.
Following the collaboration announcement in 2022, Integral Ad Science, an AdTech platform, today launched Viewability and Invalid Traffic verification for Netflix's ad-supported plan. The company claims that these technologies guarantee that Netflix advertising campaigns are delivered without fraud and are viewed by actual viewers.
IAS's independent, third-party ad verification service for Netflix, according to the business, goes beyond conventional television ratings and gives brands and agencies access to information on campaign reach and engagement.