Internet subscriber base declined in India in FY22: TRAI

According to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) annual report, the internet subscriber base in the country stood at 824.8 million, as of March 31, 2022. The number denotes a decline of nearly 0.5 million subscribers in FY22.
As per the report, the telecom industry’s overall subscriber base decreased by 34.27 million, going from 1201.20 million in 2021 to 1167 million in 2022.
TRAI in its annual report said, “During the year, while discharging various recommendatory and regulatory functions, the Authority addressed several issues and challenges being faced by the telecom sector.”
“Recommendations were made to the Government on key issues like 'Enabling Unbundling of Different Layers Through Differential Licensing', 'Licensing Framework for Satellite-based connectivity for Low Bit Rate Applications', 'Roadmap to Promote Broadband Connectivity and Enhanced Broadband speed' and 'Reforming the Guidelines for Transfer/Merger of Telecom Licenses' besides replying to the back references received from DoT on the earlier Recommendations of TRAI. Amendments to the various Telecom Regulations were also issued during this period.”