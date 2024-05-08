Jack Dorsey asks users to stay on Elon Musk's X platform after leaving the Bluesky board: Report

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The co-founder of Twitter made an unexpected choice to depart the competing social network that he helped build.
Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter, has stepped down from the board of Bluesky, a decentralised social network co-founded by him and Elon Musk, according to a report in The Guardian. Dorsey confirmed that he had ended his involvement with Bluesky and was no longer on the board of the social network.
The announcement came as a surprise, as Bluesky had Dorsey listed as a board member until late Sunday night. Bluesky is now operating on atproto, the decentralised protocol developed by the company.
Established in 2019, Bluesky aimed to create a shared open source framework for Twitter's transition. However, the objective shifted by 2022, resulting in Bluesky being separated as a standalone group.
Dorsey was once active, but after Musk purchased Twitter, a surge of users joined Bluesky. In September, Dorsey removed his Bluesky account and revealed that he would donate $5m to the social network Nostr, which is closely related to cryptocurrency.
Dorsey's X bio only includes his "public key" for Nostr, the string of characters that enables the social network to function in a completely decentralised way. He advised users to protect their rights on their own using technological freedom. Dorsey has openly expressed his respect for Musk, referring to him as the one he believed in for the future of Twitter.