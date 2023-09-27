Jagran New Media launches audio-visual production venture Rocketship Films

The new production house marks the intersection of creativity with commerce and will focus on content that inspires, educates & provokes thought.
Jagran New Media, the digital wing of Jagran Prakashan Ltd., launched its in-house audio-visual production venture,Rocketship Films. This launch will create new avenues for new-age innovative storytelling in an audio-visual format and content production, solidifying Jagran New Media’s stature in the publishing industry.
The new production house marks the intersection of creativity with commerce and will focus on content that inspires, educates & provokes thought. The in-house production venture is a solution to the ever-changing content consumption of the new-age digital-savvy audiences. This venture specialises in crafting compelling audio-visual narratives, video production/post-production, voiceover narrations, animations, creative solutions, new-age animations, and much more.
On the launch, Bharat Gupta, CEO of Jagran New Media, said, “India’s internet audience is undergoing a transformative change with a meteoric rise in video consumption. The launch of Rocketship Films aligns perfectly with our expansion plans, elevates business growth, and engages wider audiences simultaneously. Some of our earlier work makes us confident that our brilliant team will bridge market gaps with compelling audio-visual narratives, solidifying our path to scalable and sustainable creative success.”
Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Arora, COO of Jagran New Media, said, “Owing to the in-depth understanding of the publishing industry & having worked with a diverse set of brands over the years, we’re confident that the launch of Rocketship Films will seamlessly bridge the gap between the ever-evolving audience sensibilities & the clients’ need to reach their audiences with emerging content formats. As part of our four revenue pillars, including inventory, syndication, production house, and subscription, the new venture reinforces the third pillar and builds upon our vision. With this expansion, these revenue pillars will collectively contribute to the sustained growth and reach diverse audiences with well-timed content across the various digital properties of Jagran New Media, continuing our legacy to produce factual, credible & engaging content. Rocketship Films has already produced some thumb-stopping content, so take a minute to check out thewebsite.”
He added, “Our team of experienced creative professionals is equipped to craft narratives that resonate with our audience and inspire action. We are quite exhilarated to set new benchmarks in creating result-driven storytelling for brands through various collaborations. We are confident that Rocketship Films will foster a profound and enduring connection with our clients.”
The production house will assist brands with its plethora of services to create relevant and meaningful content that drives brand loyalty, customer engagement, and retention. Handled by the best and most experienced minds from the advertising & creative industries, Rocketship Films aligns with Jagran New Media’s mission of delivering relevant, engaging, and insightful content to its vast digital audience. Rocketship Films is already gaining value through association with several renowned brands like Dabur, ITC, Hyundai, LinkedIn, Pulsar, etc., and is assured to rewrite the branded storytelling playbook with capabilities across video production, ideation & scripting, creative consultation, visual effects animation, and more.