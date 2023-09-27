Jagran New Media launches audio-visual production venture Rocketship Films

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Arora, COO of Jagran New Media, said, “Owing to the in-depth understanding of the publishing industry & having worked with a diverse set of brands over the years, we’re confident that the launch of Rocketship Films will seamlessly bridge the gap between the ever-evolving audience sensibilities & the clients’ need to reach their audiences with emerging content formats. As part of our four revenue pillars, including inventory, syndication, production house, and subscription, the new venture reinforces the third pillar and builds upon our vision. With this expansion, these revenue pillars will collectively contribute to the sustained growth and reach diverse audiences with well-timed content across the various digital properties of Jagran New Media, continuing our legacy to produce factual, credible & engaging content. Rocketship Films has already produced some thumb-stopping content, so take a minute to check out the website.”