Janhvi Kapoor spreads HPV awareness with her debut stand-up special

In line with ‘IPledgeToPrevent’ initiative by Serum Institute Of India, Kapoor forays into stand-up comedy for the first time with 'Leap, Laugh & Learn'.
Every year, the world observes International HPV Awareness Day on March 4. And Janhvi Kapoor, one of the most sought-after actresses in Hindi Cinema, has been at the forefront of spreading awareness about Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in collaboration with Serum Institute of India’s thought-provoking initiative, IPledgeToPrevent.
Ahead of International HPV Awareness Day 2024, Janhvi created a ‘Bawaal’ on social media by taking a leap forward in adopting one of the most unique approaches to draw attention to the disease. Leveraging that one extra day of this year– the Leap Day – Janhvi educates audiences about the causes and risks of HPV through laughter with her debut stand-up special, Leap, Laugh & Learn.
A series of tantalising teasers lead to the launch of Janhvi Kapoor's debut stand-up special, piquing fans' curiosity about Leap, Laugh & Learn. Infusing humour with raising awareness, “aspiring comedian” Janhvi leaves the guests in splits with her quick wit and prompts them to contemplate the lack of knowledge about HPV contraction and preventive measures.
During her stand-up special, Janhvi urges the audience to make informed decisions about HPV prevention. She sheds some light on the “Khatarnak Jodi” of HPV and Cancer. “Cervical, vaginal, anal, and oral cancers are some cancers that may develop in your body because of HPV,” shares Janhvi.
Expressing her thoughts on bringing about a change with Leap, Laugh & Learn, Janhvi Kapoor said, “As an actor, I believe it's imperative to support initiatives like IPledgeToPrevent to bring about an actual change in society. HPV poses a major health concern that could lead to life-threatening consequences, including cervical cancer. Yet, there's a lack of awareness about the risks associated with HPV. To challenge that notion, we came up with the idea of spreading HPV awareness through laughter with my debut stand-up special. With Leap, Laugh & Learn, we aim to encourage individuals to spend that one extra day of this leap year to focus on what's important for their health– like HPV awareness. With my fans' support, I pledge to prevent, because knowledge is our best protection against HPV. I am also hopeful that they too will leap towards HPV awareness with me.”
The initiative underlines the silent threat of HPV and the crucial role that early vaccinations play in safeguarding one's life. It also strives to encourage collective efforts in preventing HPV and initiating important conversations about the disease, while also debunking widespread misconceptions.