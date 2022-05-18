Jellysmack acquires YouTube Analytics and Growth Startup, AMA Digital

“Our team is incredibly excited to join a startup that’s growing quickly with a bold, creator-focused mission,” says AMA founder Mateo Price. “We wanted the opportunity to move faster and build at scale, and we now have the ability to do that with Jellysmack, a business that knows first-hand how focusing on data can drive real incremental growth and revenue.”

AMA successfully helps YouTube creators increase their revenue and viewership upwards of 250% incrementally year over year. The company generated millions in incremental revenue for creators in the three years since its launch, working with creators totaling 60 million subscribers, including Jesser, Ali Abdaal, Dylan Lemay and more.