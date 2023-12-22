JioCinema collaborates with Jeevansathi to unleash the power of love with ‘Saath By Chance

The show underscores the significance of quality conversations, understanding, and open dialogue, a core aspect of Jeevansathi.com's ethos.
Viacom18 and JioCinema has partnered with Jeevansathi.com, a matchmaking paltform, to launch ‘Saath By Chance’. Streaming now on JioCinema, the 3 episodic anthology series weaves the magic of love with inspiration drawn from real-life success stories of Jeevansathi couples.
Celebrating Jeevansathi’s 25 years of matchmaking excellence, ‘Saath By Chance’ promises to be a heartwarming journey of real-life love stories that found their origin on Jeevansathi.com platform. From chance encounters to enduring connections, the show spotlights the authenticity and beauty of love, commitment, and the remarkable journey of finding one's soulmate. In addition ‘Saath By Chance’ underscores the significance of quality conversations, understanding, and open dialogue, a core aspect of Jeevansathi.com's ethos.
Speaking on the association, a JioCinema spokesperson said, “At JioCinema, our commitment is to curate content that is not just entertaining but also innovative and compelling. 'Saath By Chance' is a testament to this dedication, as it unfolds a narrative that celebrates the magic of love in a truly unique way. In partnering with Jeevansathi.com, we aim to create a seamless blend of entertainment and connection, resonating with our audiences on a deeper level. Our collaboration further represents our ongoing pursuit to bring stories that directly touch the hearts of our viewers. We look forward to fostering more such partnerships and continuing to provide our audience with captivating content that transcends boundaries and brings people together in the spirit of love and storytelling."
Speaking on the association, Himani Bahuguna, EVP & head of marketing at Jeevansathi.com, said, "Jeevansathi.com has always stood for creating meaningful connections, and 'Saath By Chance' is a testament to the incredible stories that have unfolded on our platform over the past 25 years. Each episode will bring to life the genuine, heartwarming narratives of couples who discovered love through Jeevansathi.com's superior matching algorithms.”
(We got this information in a press release.)