JioHotstar partners with Nielsen for advanced ad measurement ahead of Tata IPL 2025

Nielsen, a media company, has collaborated with JioStar, a media and entertainment company, to provide advanced analytics solutions for its OTT platform – JioHotstar ahead of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. This collaboration aims to improve campaign measurement and introduce transparent reporting for an Indian media company. Nielsen will create a data pipeline to measure advertiser campaign performance on JioHotstar, using its expertise in audience measurement and first-party data. The initiative will help advertisers and agencies optimise campaigns during TATA IPL 2025.

Nielsen will use tools like Nielsen ONE Ads and Volumetric and Reach Analysis to measure viewership and ad performance on JioHotstar. Advertisers can access metrics such as impressions, clicks, campaign reach, and on-target reach through the Nielsen One dashboard. This initiative aims to improve advertising measurement and transparency.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ishan Chatterjee, chief business officer, sports revenue, SMB and creator, JioStar said, “Through our association with Nielsen, we aim to redefine how advertising on Digital/ OTT is measured and delivered across India’s most iconic entertainment and sports properties. As one of the largest streaming platforms in the country, JioHotstar is committed to providing advertisers with cutting-edge solutions that enhance transparency and precision. The collaboration is another step towards delivering unparalleled value to our partners during Tata IPL 2025 and beyond.”

“As a trusted leader in audience measurement for over 100 years, Nielsen is committed to supporting the evolving needs of advertisers with data-driven insights,” says Arnaud Frade, president, (commercial), Asia, Nielsen. “Our collaboration with JioHotstar not only reinforces our role as a preferred partner in the Indian media ecosystem but also enables us to address long-standing industry challenges. With this, we aim to bring more transparency and accountability to digital ad measurement. Together, we are shaping the future of India’s rapidly evolving media landscape, helping advertisers to make more informed and data-driven decisions that should ultimately drive better outcomes in a dynamic digital environment”, he further added.