JioStar cracks down on Rogue IPTV app resellers in major anti- piracy action

JioStar's complaint led the Cyber Crime Police in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, to investigate BOS IPTV, an illegal IPTV service streaming JioStar’s premium content, including JioHotstar and restricted channels.

The Rs. 700 crore racket involved illegal access to Star India’s pay TV channels and banned Pakistani networks. BOS IPTV sold these pirated services in India for Rs. 400 for a 3-month subscription, profiting at the expense of legal broadcasters.

Investigations revealed that the content was being sourced through hacked or manipulated consumer set-top boxes (STBs) from authorised DTH operators— a disturbing breach that could have larger ramifications for broadcast security.

Based on the complaint, FIR No. 11201018250 was registered on May 14, 2025 at the Cyber Police Station, Gandhinagar. The charges invoked include sections 303, 318(4), and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, along with Sections 37, 51, 63, and 65A of the Indian Copyright Act, 1957, and Sections 65, 66, 66B, and 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Police action led to the arrest of an accused in Jalandhar, Punjab, and the seizure of 3 laptops and 2 mobile phones, which were allegedly used to operate and manage the illegal IPTV service. The investigation is ongoing, with law enforcement agencies suspecting a broader piracy syndicate with international links, potentially connected to networks distributing banned foreign channels in India.

“This crackdown is a critical milestone in our ongoing fight against piracy,” said a spokesperson at JioStar. “We commend the swift and impactful action by the Cyber Police in Gandhinagar and other agencies involved. At JioStar, we remain steadfast in our commitment to protect our content, partners, and the interests of millions of lawful subscribers. We will not hesitate to take the strongest possible legal action against anyone found engaging in such unlawful activities.”