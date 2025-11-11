JioStar’s swift action leads to major crackdown on IPTV piracy in Andhra Pradesh

JioStar has taken decisive action against ‘Rolex TV,’ an illegal IPTV platform accused of distributing premium content without authorization across India. Acting on a detailed complaint filed by JioStar, law enforcement officials in Annamayya District, Andhra Pradesh, successfully dismantled the operation—marking another major step in the company’s ongoing anti-piracy efforts.

The action followed targeted ground intelligence gathered by JioStar’s Distribution Business Growth team, which identified and reported the piracy network. Investigations revealed that ‘Rolex TV’ offered access to more than 10,000 linear channels and a vast catalog of on-demand global content, in clear violation of intellectual property and broadcast rights. The operators reportedly used platforms such as Telegram to recruit individuals under false “work-from-home” offers, with one minor found to be involved.

Authorities’ intervention led to the complete shutdown of the app, further exposing the growing social and national security risks posed by digital piracy networks.

Earlier this year, JioStar, in collaboration with Gujarat Cyber Police, had dismantled the illegal operations of BOS IPTV—an ecosystem estimated to have caused losses exceeding ₹700 crore.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to work closely with law enforcement agencies, strengthen surveillance mechanisms, and promote public awareness to curb digital piracy and safeguard India’s digital ecosystem.