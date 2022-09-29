Josh Talks launches app on Jio Platforms

This will allow Jio-STB subscribers access to Josh Talks’ 8 channels and over 200+ hours of programming. Josh Talks’ inspirational and motivational videos will be available on the platform in Hindi, English, Marathi, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. This association will amplify Josh Talks’ digital presence significantly, leveraging Jio’s extensive user base. It also enables Jio STB to expand its offerings from entertainment and sports to content that is more focused on education and inspiration. Notably, the content is already live and can be viewed by anyone with a Jio STB connection.