Josh Talks launches app on Jio Platforms

Through this partnership, Josh Talks’ content will be available to Jio Set-Top-Box’s 5 million subscribers in 8 regional languages.
Josh Talks, India’s leading regional content and upskilling platform has announced its partnership with Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) to expand its viewership in Tier II & Tier III cities in India. Through this partnership, Josh Talks’ content will be available to Jio Set-Top-Box’s 5 million subscribers in 8 regional languages.
This will allow Jio-STB subscribers access to Josh Talks’ 8 channels and over 200+ hours of programming. Josh Talks’ inspirational and motivational videos will be available on the platform in Hindi, English, Marathi, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. This association will amplify Josh Talks’ digital presence significantly, leveraging Jio’s extensive user base. It also enables Jio STB to expand its offerings from entertainment and sports to content that is more focused on education and inspiration. Notably, the content is already live and can be viewed by anyone with a Jio STB connection.
“We are excited to host Josh Talks on Jio platforms as we believe they are creating meaningful content that is impacting millions across India. This association will offer Jio users’ easy access to content that is inspirational and actionable and we look forward to expanding our presence together”, said R V Balasubramaniam Iyer (Vice President, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited).