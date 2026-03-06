Karnataka to ban social media for children under 16

The Government of Karnataka has proposed a ban on social media use for children below the age of 16. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while presenting the state’s 2026–27 Budget.

According to the Chief Minister, the move aims to address concerns around increasing smartphone usage among children, including issues related to online safety, screen exposure and potential behavioural impact.

If implemented, Karnataka would become the first state in India to formally announce such a measure. Other states, including Andhra Pradesh and Goa, have earlier indicated that they are exploring similar proposals.

The idea of regulating children’s access to social media has been under discussion within the state government for some time. Earlier this year, Priyank Kharge had informed the Assembly that the government was examining possible steps to ensure responsible use of artificial intelligence and social media among younger users.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao had also raised concerns about the impact of excessive screen exposure on children.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA and former minister Suresh Kumar had urged the government to consider regulatory measures, noting that unregulated social media access could affect both education and family environments.

The Chief Minister had also previously discussed the issue with university vice chancellors, seeking their views on restricting mobile phone use for children under the age of 16.