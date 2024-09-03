Korra partners with Kerakoll India to launch loyalty app for contractors

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Korra, a digital marketing agency, has secured a partnership with Kerakoll India, a construction chemicals company. The collaboration with Korra will aim to develop an easy-to-use loyalty program, execute targeted marketing strategies, and tackle major business issues like customer retention and sales expansion.
Commenting on the association, Saket Vaidya, CEO, Korra said, "We are thrilled to partner with Kerakoll India on this transformative project. This collaboration represents a significant opportunity to leverage our digital expertise in the construction chemical industry. We're committed to developing an application that not only showcases Kerakoll's innovative products but also provides tangible value to their professional network."
Mohit Naresh, sr. vice president - revenue operations at Korra, added, "This partnership with Kerakoll India exemplifies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital solutions across diverse industries. By combining our technological prowess with Kerakoll's industry leadership, we're set to create a benchmark in contractor engagement and loyalty programs. This initiative will not only drive growth for Kerakoll but also provide valuable insights that can reshape industry practices."
Ahzam Javed , regional director - APAC Kerakoll shared, "Our partnership with Korra marks a pivotal step in our digital customer engagement strategy. We're excited to harness their technological prowess to connect with our stakeholders in more meaningful ways. This initiative reinforces our commitment to innovation and excellence in customer experience, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the construction materials sector in India."
Through this partnership, Korra will craft a digital ecosystem for Kerakoll India, integrating web, mobile, and messaging platforms to reach and engage contractors across all tech-savvy levels. The partnership sets the stage for a series of initiatives, including a multi-tiered rewards system, timely promotional campaigns aligned with industry seasons, and cutting-edge marketing strategies powered by advanced data analytics.