Langoor Digital partners with Quilt AI to revolutionize marketing with AI Solutions

Langoor Digital and Quilt AI have announced a strategic partnership. Using cutting-edge artificial intelligence, the collaboration aims to transform the marketing landscape.
This partnership will revolutionize the way marketers engage, connect, and understand their audiences. Combining Langoor's trailblazing marketing strategies with Quilt AI’s unmatched expertise in Diagnostic, Predictive, and Generative AI, this alliance aims to reshape the way marketers harness the power of artificial intelligence. With Langoor Digital and Quilt.AI at the forefront of this transformation, the future of AI-powered marketing looks brighter and more innovative than ever before.
Venugopal Ganganna, CEO, Langoor, shared: “This partnership is all about unleashing AI and shaping the marketing landscape. It propels our mission of equipping businesses with cutting-edge technological advancements to thrive in a data-centric era.”
Dr. Angad Chowdhry, co-founder, Quilt AI, added: “As technology evolves and is used in unprecedented ways across many industries, it is extremely important that the models and solutions are appropriate to those industries. We are building models that understand the key concerns of CMOs - cultural dynamics, consumer psychology, category, and brand values. These are the elements that all CMOs need to unlock a deeper understanding of culture, customer, and category.”