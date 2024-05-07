Lemma refreshes brand identity, introduces new logo

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In line with the rebranding, the company has launched its revamped website, offering enhanced user navigation and refreshed content.
Lemma, an omnichannel platform for emerging media, has launched its new brand identity and logo, emphasising its commitment to innovation and its role as a programmatic specialist in emerging media formats.
Since its inception in 2017 Lemma’s focus has always been to provide differentiated solutions to advertisers in a transparent manner leveraging programmatic technology. Lemma’s new look and feel represents this continued commitment to innovation while reinforcing its position as a global omnichannel Supply side platform.
This strategic transformation marks a significant milestone for the company as it embraces its new visual identity and positioning and embarks on a mission to be the driving force behind business success in the digital world, providing a platform that is transparent, cost-effective, and flexible.
In addition to this Lemma fortifies its core differentiator with an integrated approach to amplify the advertiser campaigns through emerging media and enabling global discovery for premium inventory across CTV, DOOH & OTT using its proprietary supply side platform.
The logo's visual elements are meant to symbolise Lemma's approach in shaping the emerging media terrain and its commitment to innovation.
Speaking on the rebranding Gulab Patil, founder and CEO, Lemma says, “As we embark on this transformative journey, Lemma's rebranding signifies a pivotal moment for our organisation. Our strategy, hyper-focused on catering to global audiences and adapting to the dynamic media landscape, underscores our commitment to excellence. With our core values of trust, transparency, and innovation at the forefront, Lemma is steadfast in our mission to revolutionise the advertising industry through cutting-edge technology and a culture of empowerment.”
In line with the rebranding, Lemma has launched its revamped website, offering enhanced user navigation and refreshed content.
The new brand identity will be revealed across 2 days at the Connected TV and NEONS on 8th and 9th of May respectively taking place at the Taj Santacruz Mumbai, catering to the diverse audiences that Lemma engages with.