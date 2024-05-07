Lemma refreshes brand identity, introduces new logo

Speaking on the rebranding Gulab Patil, founder and CEO, Lemma says, “As we embark on this transformative journey, Lemma's rebranding signifies a pivotal moment for our organisation. Our strategy, hyper-focused on catering to global audiences and adapting to the dynamic media landscape, underscores our commitment to excellence. With our core values of trust, transparency, and innovation at the forefront, Lemma is steadfast in our mission to revolutionise the advertising industry through cutting-edge technology and a culture of empowerment.”