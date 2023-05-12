Linda Yaccarino likely to be Twitter CEO

The new CEO is expected to take on the role in six weeks.
Elon Musk has found a new chief executive for Twitter, he tweeted on Thursday. While speculations are rife about who it could be, a Wall Street Journal report suggests that it could be the head of advertising of NBC Universal Linda Yaccarino.
Yaccarino has been with NBC Universal since 2011. Currently she is the chairperson, global advertising and partnerships. She has also worked in the company's cable entertainment and digital advertising sales division. Before NBC, she has worked 19 years at Turner in different executive roles.
After completing the $44 billion purchase of the company in October, Musk fired the previous CEO, Parag Agrawal, and took over as the CEO. In a Twitter poll started by Musk in December, 57.5% users voted for him to step down as CEO. He then said that he would step aside once he found "someone foolish enough to take the job." He would then run Twitter's software and servers teams.