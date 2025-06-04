LinkedIn expands its video advertising capabilities

A new research from LinkedIn reveals that 90% of B2B marketers in India say grabbing audience attention is their biggest campaign worry. And, 62% say that investing in video is imperative to not lose out to competitors.

LinkedIn’s ‘2025 B2B Marketer Sentiment Research’ that surveyed over 3,000 B2B marketers across 13 countries – India, Australia, Singapore, USA, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands Spain, Italy, Sweden, Brazil and UAE – reveals that 80% of Indian B2B marketers feel they need to invest in creative strategies to stand out because it’s more competitive these days.

However, creativity still needs to make its case in the boardroom. Senior-level marketing leaders are clear that creative ideas and video will influence purchase decisions, but they’re being forced to rely on more traditional and stale tactics over experimental ones, with 72% of CMOs and VPs saying their leadership is risk averse.

As B2B marketers continue to do more with less and face increasing pressure to demonstrate impact on the bottom line, 97% of B2B marketers in India say video and influencer marketing are among the most effective strategies to gain direct sales in the current landscape.

Short-form video in B2B helps marketers build trust with audiences (82%) and reach decision-makers (82%), and short-form influencer video content is emerging as the top investment priority for marketers.

The research also uncovers that building authentic and credible brands is a top priority for B2B marketers and that influencer and creator partnerships can help achieve this. Seventy-two per cent of B2B marketers say that their marketing strategy is incomplete today without influencer and creator partnerships, and 84% are confident that influencer marketing campaigns will directly lead to sales by the end of the year.

Sachin Sharma, director, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, India, says, “With attention spans shrinking and competition intensifying, B2B marketers need more than just creative stories — they need content that grabs eyeballs, earns trust, and drives action. The opportunity lies in pairing high-impact social video with relevant influential voices to turn passive scrolls into meaningful views, and eventually into buying decisions. Our new video solutions are designed to help marketers do just that – cut through the noise while maintaining credibility and authenticity that move audiences towards engagement.”

LinkedIn expands video advertising capabilities; introduces First Impression Ads, Reserved Ads, and expands CTV Ads capabilities to help B2B marketers cut through the noise.

LinkedIn is announcing a number of updates for marketers to continue innovating with video, including:

First Impression Ads: 77% B2B marketers in India say that day one of a campaign is extremely important in driving the highest impact, and that’s why LinkedIn has introduced First Impression Ads - a new full-screen, vertical video format for single-day campaigns to maximize visibility for important marketing moments. First Impression Ads allow marketers to target professional audiences, like small business owners or tech decision-makers, and exclusively reserve the first ad impression that a member sees on a given day.

Reserved Ads: To sustain campaign impact beyond day one, brands can choose Reserved Ads to place their Sponsored Content as the first ad in the feed. Like choosing front-row at your favorite concert to guarantee the best view, Reserved Ads help marketers plan campaigns with confidence and increase attention, brand visibility, and share of voice.

Expanded capabilities for CTV Ads: Since launching last year, on average CTV Ads through LinkedIn are over 4X more effective in reaching an advertiser’s B2B target audience compared to linear TV (as measured by iSpot). Now, CTV Ads are generally available for customers globally to target buyers in the US and Canada, and today LinkedIn is announcing additional enhancements to offer more premium reach, easier activation, and sharper insights:

Ease of use with new integrations: With 76% of Indian B2B marketers saying that CTV ads make it easier to reach their customers more regularly, with new integrations with Innovid and Sprinklr, LinkedIn is making it easier to reach the right people, and simplify campaign creation and management.

CTV Ads are available for customers globally to target audiences in the US and Canada. First Impression Ads and Reserved Ads will be available to customers globally later this year.