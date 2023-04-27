LinkedIn India now has 100 million members: Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft

India is now the second largest market worldwide for the platform.
Business and employment-focused social media platform LinkedIn witnessed its India user base grow by 19 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023. The Microsoft owned social media platform has reported a strong demand in India and has labelled it as an important market.
During the quarterly earnings call for Microsoft, Satya Nadella, CEO of the company, said that LinkedIn India now has a 100 million members. Nadella further said that the platform saw a 73% year-over-year increase in the number of student sign-ups as Gen Z enters the workforce.
During the company's Q1 2023 result announcement, Nadella said, "Member growth accelerated for the seventh consecutive quarter as we expanded to new audiences. We now have 100 million members in India, up 19 per cent."
In February, LinkedIn said that India's member base had grown by 56 percent in the past three years. This has made India the second largest market worldwide for the platform. Most LinkedIn members from India belong to Software and IT sector, followed by manufacturing sector, and corporate services (consulting, accounting, and HR) sectors.