Liqvd Asia’s AdLift introduces new digital tool ‘Tesseract’

Liqvd Asia has launched Tesseract, a new AI-based tool developed by its performance marketing arm, AdLift. Tesseract helps brands, agencies, and marketers monitor and improve their visibility across LLM-based search platforms like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and Perplexity.

As AI changes how consumers search and consume content, traditional SEO is losing relevance. Tesseract is designed to help brands track and improve their visibility in AI-generated responses on platforms like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews. It gives marketers real-time insights into how their content appears in LLM-based search results and tools to optimise their presence.

“Organic marketing is undergoing a monumental shift,” said Prashant Puri, CEO and Co-Founder of AdLift. “With AI-native platforms challenging the dominance of traditional search engines, brands must adapt quickly. Tesseract enables companies to track their presence across emerging AI search tools and optimize their visibility in ways traditional SEO cannot.”

Tesseract tracks how large language models (LLMs) show and rank brand content across AI-driven platforms. It monitors brand mentions in tools like ChatGPT and visibility in Google’s AI Overviews, giving marketers data to adjust their strategies for better reach in AI-powered search results.

“The impact has been transformative for our early adopters,” shared Rishabh Mahendru, VP – client success and growth, AdLift. shared, “In our pilot campaigns, Tesseract delivered remarkable results. Clients saw a significant increase in visibility and engagement across AI search platforms—far exceeding what was possible through Google Search Console alone. This tool is a game-changer for the industry.”

Arnab Mitra, founder Liqvd Asia at Liqvd Asia, commented, “At Liqvd Asia, innovation is our core. With Tesseract, we’re not just responding to the AI revolution—we’re shaping it. This product reflects our commitment to empowering brands with cutting-edge solutions that anticipate the future of digital marketing. We believe Tesseract will be a game-changer, enabling brands to thrive in an AI-first world where visibility means everything.”

Tesseract is available globally in Basic, Pro, and Enterprise plans with scalable options.