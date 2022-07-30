Logicserve Digital is now LS Digital

LS Digital merges Langoor Digital to its suite of digital marketing transformation services.
Integrated digital marketing company, Logicserve Digital has unveiled its new avatar— LS Digital. The company has retained the shape and fluidity of the logo while changing the name from Logicserve Digital to LS Digital.
This transformation into a dynamic entity with a renewed vision, “to help brands enable and accelerate their digital marketing transformation to stay relevant to their ever-changing, digitally-enabled consumers”, will be building upon its existing media capabilities and help better serve the Indian market while setting the stage to becoming a leader in the global digital marketing landscape. Currently LS Digital is serving its clients in India and MEA markets.
The ever-evolving field of digital marketing has become a critical differentiating factor for service providers to enable brands and accelerate their journeys with well-established roadmaps. “We firmly believe that the best-of-breed, founder-driven companies with huge expertise, potential, and desire to change the Digital Marketing Transformation landscape need to come under one platform. We will call this platform 'LS Digital'. It retains the legacy of our brand with 2 letters (L and S) at the same time provides digital as a core proposition to our customers through merged entities across six areas: media, creative & communication, CX, data & insights, tools – adtech & martech and tech innovations”, explained Prasad Shejale, founder & CEO, LS Digital.
The rebranding of Logicserve Digital to LS Digital has been synced with two major developments:
Private equity through Florintree Advisors
LS Digital has also raised private equity from Florintree Advisors, an alternative asset management firm known for funding startups such as ideaForge, Pharmeasy Wealthdesk, Freight Tiger, and FreshMenu. The funds will be utilized to build existing capabilities while also considering the inorganic route for growth.
“LS Digital and Florintree shared the desire to build a leading global company out of India. This is a very exciting space, so our focus is to invest in existing capabilities and even acquiring niche companies. It is a multi-stage deal with the commitment to infuse more funds as we move forward,” said Mathew Cyriac, chairman, Florintree Advisors.
Addition of Langoor Digital to LS Digital’s suite of Digital Marketing offerings
In keeping with its new vision to expand its global footprint, as a first step, LS Digital has onboarded digital-first creative agency Langoor to strengthen its service offerings for CX, digital design, and Web 3.0. Langoor adds another layer to LS Digital’s service offerings, allowing it to leverage its expertise in providing a better customer experience.
“LS Digital and Langoor share a very similar corporate vision to become an Indian global company. Coming together will enable us to achieve success on a much larger scale. Our core focus is on Digital Business growth for brands, through Media, Creative, Data & Insights, and Technology while Langoor will focus majorly on the customer experience enabling growth for our clients. Together, we will create transformative experiences for customers.” added Shejale.
Langoor is a digital transformation agency that operates at the intersection of technology, creativity, and data. They take care of a brand's 360-degree digital mandate with services that include transformation consulting, marketing automation, Web 3.0 technology & creativity, web/app design & development, communications & interactive design, e-commerce build, SEO, and social media marketing.
“Digital marketing is in a constant state of change and innovation. Langoor’s DNA is about working out-of-the-box to deliver positive business outcomes. We are delighted to join LS Digital and look forward to scale new heights.” said Venugopal Ganganna, CEO, Langoor and Girisha Gowda, co-founder and COO, Langoor.
Langoor merging with LS Digital adds very strong service offerings under CX. Their path-breaking projects in the metaverse have enabled some of the big global brands to test waters in the metastore and Web 3.0, grabbing the first-mover advantage in their respective industries.