Logicserve Digital is now LS Digital

The ever-evolving field of digital marketing has become a critical differentiating factor for service providers to enable brands and accelerate their journeys with well-established roadmaps. “We firmly believe that the best-of-breed, founder-driven companies with huge expertise, potential, and desire to change the Digital Marketing Transformation landscape need to come under one platform. We will call this platform 'LS Digital'. It retains the legacy of our brand with 2 letters (L and S) at the same time provides digital as a core proposition to our customers through merged entities across six areas: media, creative & communication, CX, data & insights, tools – adtech & martech and tech innovations”, explained Prasad Shejale, founder & CEO, LS Digital.