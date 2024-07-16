LS Digital expands global presence with new office in Melbourne, enters Australian market

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
LS Digital brings digital business transformation from India to Australia with an integrated suite of services for holistic business impact.
LS Digital, a leading integrated Digital Business Transformation company based in India, has announced its expansion into the Australian market with the opening of a new office in Melbourne. This strategic move is part of LS Digital's ambitious global growth plan and underscores the company’s dedication to providing top-tier digital business transformation solutions.
“We are thrilled to establish our presence in Australia, a market with immense potential for digital business transformation,” said Prasad Shejale, founder and CEO of LS Digital. “Our new office in Melbourne will enable us to bring our cutting-edge digital business transformation services and innovative solutions that have driven success for our clients globally, to now brands in the Australian region too. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to global growth and delivering excellence across different markets.”
The expansion into Australia aligns with LS Digital's Centre of Excellence (COE) model of service delivery. This model ensures that clients receive high-quality service through specialized teams focused on industry-specific needs, leveraging the latest technologies and methodologies.
“Our deep expertise in user-centric design and technology-driven innovation will enable us to create transformative solutions that drive tangible business impact for our clients in the region. Our COE model is designed to provide tailored solutions that meet the unique challenges and opportunities within key industries,” said Santosh Shukla, co-founder and CEO - UI/UX, LS Digital.
In Australia, LS Digital will focus on sectors such as BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), Energy, Education, Health, e-Commerce, Mining, Government, Travel & Tourism, Realty, and Food. “We believe our expertise and innovative approach will drive significant digital transformation and value for businesses across these industries,” Santosh further commented.
With this expansion, LS Digital aims to empower local businesses to achieve their business transformation goals, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth. The company’s comprehensive suite of services, including Media, Creative & Communication, Data & Insights, Tech & Innovations, UI/UX, and CX/EX (Customer and Employee Experience), positions it as a trusted partner for organizations looking to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape.