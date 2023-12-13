LS Digital introduces #ChallengeTheNow In:Sights series

Speaking at the launch, Prasad Shejale, CEO & founder, LS Digital, said, "The In:Sights Papers consolidates our discoveries in key areas of the DMT field. Each paper illustrates strategies for brands to connect with consumers at a deeper level. #ChallengeTheNow serves as the catalyst for digital leaders to bridge the gap between conventional practices and transformative strategies - remapping and rewiring data, creativity, media and technology fostering a comprehensive understanding of how to create impactful brand-customer experiences for the present and the future.”