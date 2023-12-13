LS Digital introduces #ChallengeTheNow In:Sights series

The series aims at enabling business leaders to take on change and drive their businesses into the future.
LS Digital, a digital marketing transformation (DMT) company, has announced the launch of its first edition of #ChallengeTheNow In:Sights six-part series.
In:Sights, which stands for Industry Sightings, is a coalition of industry insights and observations, designed for business leaders of all sizes, poised to transform how we perceive and execute marketing in the era of digitally-empowered consumers.
Speaking at the launch, Prasad Shejale, CEO & founder, LS Digital, said, "The In:Sights Papers consolidates our discoveries in key areas of the DMT field. Each paper illustrates strategies for brands to connect with consumers at a deeper level. #ChallengeTheNow serves as the catalyst for digital leaders to bridge the gap between conventional practices and transformative strategies - remapping and rewiring data, creativity, media and technology fostering a comprehensive understanding of how to create impactful brand-customer experiences for the present and the future.”
The first edition of the series will be periodically released on its LinkedIn platform starting December 18, 2023, till March 31, 2024. Each paper will focus on how stakeholders can harness appropriate tools, systems and models to achieve objectives such as strategising using AI, acquiring new customers, ensuring a seamless user experience, resulting in positive brand-customer experiences.
These will be across the six-pillar DMT framework including technology & innovations, media, customer experience (CX), creative & communication, data & insights and user interface/user experience (UI/UX).
In:Sights will empower business leaders with the knowledge about the resources required to acquire, engage and retain consumers in a meaningful way.