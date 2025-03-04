LS Digital launches DataQuark, a business unit for data and insights

LS Digital has launched DataQuark, a dedicated business unit for data and insights. The unit will focus on measurement, analysis, and reporting. Following strong demand for LS Digital’s Data & Insights pillar, the company has given it a separate identity. Vinay Tamboli, previously CEO of Data & Insights, will now lead DataQuark as its CEO.

Advertisment

Commenting on the launch of DataQuark business unit, Prasad Shejale, founder and CEO, LS Digital said, “In today’s digital-first world, businesses must do more than just collect data; they must harness its full potential. The launch of DataQuark is a natural progression in our journey, ensuring data is not only a foundational asset but a key driver of business transformation. Just as bringing in Langoor, f1studioz, and Social Panga helped strengthen the respective pillars within our DBT framework, DataQuark will now lead the charge in Data & AI. This move is an integral part of our business growth strategy underscoring our commitment to empowering brands to reach new heights of success.”

DataQuark focuses on turning data into actionable insights for businesses. It follows the “Collect – Collate – Activate” approach to ensure data integrity, privacy, and large-scale activation. The unit helps brands improve AI capabilities, optimise marketing, and enhance data infrastructure.

“Over the years, we have witnessed how Data & Insights have been instrumental in driving digital business transformation across industries. As AI continues to evolve, the role of data has never been more critical. Through DataQuark, we are building a powerful ecosystem that integrates AI-driven solutions, advanced analytics, and strategic partnerships to help brands break data silos and accelerate innovation. The demand for privacy-first, AI-ready data solutions is soaring, and DataQuark is uniquely positioned to meet this need,” said Vinay Tamboli, CEO, DataQuark.

DataQuark provides four key services to help businesses utilise data effectively. Marketing Data Infrastructure integrates first-party data with ad platforms to improve revenue and conversions. Business Data Infrastructure connects finance, marketing, operations, and sales using data lakes for better decision-making. AI & ML Solutions offer insights, predict KPIs, and automate processes for efficiency. Data and AI Readiness services prepare organisations for AI adoption through audits, strategy, and customised plans.