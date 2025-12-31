L&T Finance introduces ‘Sachet with Sachet’ digital initiative focused on cyber safety

L&T Finance has launched a new cyber safety initiative titled ‘Sachet with Sachet’, aimed at helping users make more informed and secure decisions in an increasingly digital financial environment. The initiative features Sachet Kumar, the brand’s financial awareness mascot, and focuses on educating users about common online scams and digital risks.

As part of the initiative, LTF has introduced a dedicated platform, Ltfsachet.in, which offers a range of tools and learning resources designed to improve scam awareness. A key feature of the platform is a link verification tool that allows users to check suspicious URLs and understand their potential risk through a colour-coded system. The platform also includes interactive quizzes that simulate real-life fraud scenarios across areas such as UPI safety, phishing, deepfakes and advance-fee scams.

Users who complete these learning modules can earn a digital recognition badge, aimed at encouraging greater participation and awareness. In addition, the microsite hosts an educational library with videos and modules focused on identifying and responding to digital financial threats.

Commenting on the initiative, Kavita Jagtiani, chief marketing officer, L&T Finance, said that the programme is intended to address the growing sophistication of online fraud and help users build safer digital habits through simple, accessible tools.

To support outreach, the initiative is being promoted through social media and influencer-led formats, including podcast-style collaborations and on-ground interactions, to drive conversations around cyber safety and financial awareness ahead of the new year.