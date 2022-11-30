Luminary is looking to create stories from India: Akhila Shankar, director - international

Luminary has no plans to tweak its strategy for the India market. Shankar says, “We are purely a subscription-based service. It will be the primary mode to make the business sustainable. The research that we have gone through to create ‘Barefoot Boys’ (it showcases the rich history of football in India) took us an entire year. To create content of this kind, the subscription model is the best option. We’re not looking to be an ad-funded platform."