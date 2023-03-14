MAGGI launches NFTs in OneRare Foodverse

MAGGI will be launching their offerings – Recipes made with MAGGI Noodles, MAGGI Masala-ae-Magic and MAGGI Hot & Sweet as NFTs that can be used in the Foodverse.
MAGGI, the brand from Nestlé, is launching its first-ever Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the OneRare Foodverse.
Partnering with OneRare, MAGGI will be launching their offerings – Recipes made with MAGGI Noodles, MAGGI Masala-ae-Magic and MAGGI Hot & Sweet as NFTs that can be used in the Foodverse. From nostalgic noodle recipes to classic Indian dishes, these exclusive NFTs will undoubtedly leave MAGGI enthusiasts excited.
In a world where digital transformation is a key element for brands to connect with their audience, MAGGI's pioneering move into the metaverse shows MAGGI’s endeavour to constantly adapt to changing times without losing sight of their core values.
“Cooking in India is undergoing a digital transformation. These are exciting times where everyone is engaging in cooking, regardless of their skill and expertise. MAGGI has been an ally to the Indian homemaker for over 40 years and we have always been at the forefront of innovation. In our latest innovation in the virtual world, we are proud to launch our first-ever Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the OneRare Foodverse. With this partnership, we bring to people an immersive cooking experience, designed to bring alive the pleasure that people derive from the process of cooking, without any physical cooking involved. The NFTs would be in the form of delicious recipes made with MAGGI Noodles, Masala-ae-Magic and MAGGI Hot & Sweet, brought to life in the Foodverse.” said, Rajat Jain, Head – Foods Business, Nestlé India.
The MAGGI NFT launch in the OneRare Foodverse is a game-changer for the F&B industry, setting new standards for customer engagement, and paving the way for others to follow suit. "We're thrilled to partner with an iconic brand like MAGGI," says Supreet Raju, Co-Founder of OneRare. "This groundbreaking move demonstrates the potential of blockchain technology in transforming the F&B industry, and we're thrilled to bring these NFTs to life on the blockchain."