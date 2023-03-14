MAGGI launches NFTs in OneRare Foodverse

“Cooking in India is undergoing a digital transformation. These are exciting times where everyone is engaging in cooking, regardless of their skill and expertise. MAGGI has been an ally to the Indian homemaker for over 40 years and we have always been at the forefront of innovation. In our latest innovation in the virtual world, we are proud to launch our first-ever Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the OneRare Foodverse. With this partnership, we bring to people an immersive cooking experience, designed to bring alive the pleasure that people derive from the process of cooking, without any physical cooking involved. The NFTs would be in the form of delicious recipes made with MAGGI Noodles, Masala-ae-Magic and MAGGI Hot & Sweet, brought to life in the Foodverse.” said, Rajat Jain, Head – Foods Business, Nestlé India.