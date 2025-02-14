Manish Kumar launches his AI-driven content agency, V4B.ai

Entrepreneur and digital expert - Manish Kumar, founder of SS Yoga App by Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Digi-Osmosis an agency which has created content for hundreds of clients in ten years, has announced his new artificial-intelligence venture Videos4Businesses.

Advertisment

V4B is an end-to-end AI-powered content agency that specialises in creating branded content without the need for actors or video-shoots. Blending cutting-edge production technologies like motion capture, CGI, Unreal Engine, and multiple AI-platforms; V4B delivers quality, scalable, cost-effective and quick business content solutions.

Their custom AI-powered multi-lingual audio-video-chatbot replaces the need for existing text chat-bots, FAQs, call-centres and acts as a 24/7 sales representative or training tool, providing consistent, on-demand interactions without any human.

The agency kick starts with a library of 75 ready-to-use exclusive AI actors, featuring Real-humans, CGI-powered 3D characters, Nostalgic Toon Mascots and first of its kind Hyper-Real-Meta-Humans which help create videos at unmatched speed.

V4B also specialises in creating AI-clones of individuals who always needed and wanted to create relevant content but could not because of financial and time constraints. Now their AI-avatar can take the responsibility of creating content in multiple languages without the need to shoot.

Speaking on the launch, Manish Kumar, founder at Vidoes4Businesses commented, “India has a leadership position in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry and now it’s time for us to become a leader in one of the fastest growing sectors called Business Content Outsourcing - BCO.”

He further added, “Communication and marketing collaterals have always been critical to businesses, however content, influencer and personal branding has become most critical in today’s fast-paced digital era, where videos have become essential given the content consumption trends and shrinking attention spans. Our vision is to make video content affordable for SMEs and help large companies scale up content creation. With our unique production pipeline supplemented with AI technology, we can create Training, Sales, Business, Service, Product, FAQ videos as well as Podcasts, Education, Social-Media and News content. We create E-commerce and Fashion videos with models and sets without any shoot, helping higher sales-conversion. This is the future of content creation — engaging, scalable, cost-effective, and AI-powered; revolutionising the way businesses communicate.”

The company has set up sales offices in the UK, UAE and USA. Multi-ethnicity AI-actors speaking multiple languages has already helped them create content for over a dozen clients spread across India, Europe and Middle East. The company’s goal is to have 1% of the global branded-AI-content market, projected at US$ 5.2 billion by 2026 and establish itself as one of the leaders in this space.

Prior to founding Digi-Osmosis and SS App, Manish Kumar held the key position of the chief marketing and digital officer of Red Chillies Entertainment and Kolkata Knight Riders. With a career spanning over two decades, he started off as the brand custodian at TVS Motors and Kinetic Honda followed by being the head of content marketing at Hungama Digital.