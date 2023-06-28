Mark Zuckerberg announces new features on WhatsApp Business App

Once small businesses find new customers, it’s crucial that they have tools to connect with them quickly and easily at scale. Starting soon we’ll begin testing a new feature within the WhatsApp Business app where small businesses will have the option to send personalized messages to their customers – like appointment reminders, birthday greetings or even updates on a holiday sale – in a faster and more efficient way. Rather than having to manually send the same message to multiple customers, this new feature will give businesses the ability to send personal messages with the customer’s name and customizable call-to-action buttons to specific customer lists such as those with a select label (like “VIP customers” or “new customers”), schedule the day and time the messages are sent and then see what’s working. We’ll offer this advanced, optional type of message for a fee in the WhatsApp Business app. We’ll have more details to share in the future.