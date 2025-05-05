Mark Zuckerberg’s AI vision for advertising leaves no room for agencies

In Mark Zuckerberg’s imagined future, the advertising agency doesn’t exist.

Speaking to Ben Thompson of Stratechery, a technology and business newsletter, Meta’s chief executive laid out his vision for how artificial intelligence will reshape advertising.

“There’s still the creative piece,” Zuckerberg said, referring to the current role businesses play in developing messages and visuals. But that, he added, is “pretty hard to produce,” and Meta is “pretty close” to solving it with AI.

He went further: “… We’re going to get to a point where you’re a business, you come to us, you tell us what your objective is, you connect to your bank account, you don’t need any creative, you don’t need any targeting demographic, you don’t need any measurement, except to be able to read the results that we spit out."

This, he claimed, constitutes a “redefinition of the category of advertising.”

Zuckerberg’s remarks came during a broader discussion in which he outlined four major product and business opportunities Meta is pursuing with AI. The most basic, he said, is using AI to improve the performance of its core advertising business.

Notably absent from his account was any mention of ad agencies.

The comments follow Meta’s first-quarter earnings announcement, in which it reported $40.97 billion in advertising revenue. “We’re making good progress on AI glasses and Meta AI, which now has almost 1 billion monthly actives,” Zuckerberg told investors.

His vision arrives amid growing concern about AI’s impact on employment. Duolingo, a language-learning app, recently said it would replace much of its contract workforce with artificial intelligence as it transitions to becoming an “AI-first” company. In January, according to The Economic Times, Meta itself cut 3,600 roles (5% of its workforce) to make room for AI-focused hiring.