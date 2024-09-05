Marketing firm confirms phones use listening technology for targeted ads

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
A firm with clients like Facebook and Amazon has confirmed the existence of 'Active Listening' software that delivers ads to users' devices.
For years, people have observed ads for products they've only talked about in conversation—without ever searching for them—suddenly showing up on their devices. While some brushed it off as coincidence or linked it to targeted ads from online activity, there's more to it.
A report by 404 Media reveals that a marketing firm has confirmed smartphones are not only tracking users' online behaviors but are also eavesdropping on spoken conversations near the device.
A report reveals that Cox Media Group has developed software called 'Active Listening,' enabling smartphones to listen to our conversations. This revelation emerged after a marketing firm, which counts tech giants like Google and Facebook among its clients, acknowledged utilising software that listens to users' conversations through their device microphones.
This technology leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to gather real-time data on users' potential purchasing decisions. By analysing conversations, the software detects prospective customers and serves ads tailored to their spoken interests.
According to reports, CMG previously stated in a now-removed statement that users consent to active listening whenever they download or update an app. The terms of service agreements, which most users overlook, often include clauses that authorise these intrusive practices. This allows the technology to operate without users' clear or informed consent, sparking significant ethical and legal concerns.
Following the report, Google removed CMG from its “Partners Programme” and emphasised that all advertisers must adhere to laws and regulations, warning that violations would result in appropriate action.
Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, told The Post it was investigating whether CMG's technology breached its terms of service and reiterated that it does not use phone microphones for ad targeting.
Amazon, another major client, has also denied any connection to CMG’s program and stated it would take legal action against any partners found violating its policies.