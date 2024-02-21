Matrimony.com launches MeraLuv dating app, specifically designed for Indian Americans

Sharing details about the venture, Murugavel Janakiraman, founder and CEO, Matrimony.com, said, “As the population of Indians in the US continues to rise, we discovered that there is a need for them to connect with individuals who resonate with their values, lifestyle and aspirations. ‘MeraLuv’ is poised to help them find a match within the diaspora. Many individuals we spoke to are apprehensive about subscribing to matrimonial platforms due to the perceived pressure to marry hastily. This app addresses this concern by enabling the users with the opportunity to cultivate a better understanding of their potential partners before taking the relation forward.”